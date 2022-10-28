Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Changed Their Minds After They Originally “Did Not Want a Second Child”

Watch : Kristen Bell Talks Balancing Parenthood With Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell originally wanted to keep their family a party of three.

The Armchair Expert podcast host recently shared that he and The Good Place star—who share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7—didn't plan to have another child after they welcomed their eldest in 2013.

"We did not want a second child, as I'm sure you guys are feeling right now," Dax said to married hosts Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher during an Oct. 25 episode of their Endless Honeymoon podcast. "You must feel so content and so full. You're not wanting for anything so it's a bizarre conversation to start because it's perfect and it's so much easier."

Though the comedian said he and Kristen actress were "so absolutely happy" with just one child, they soon had a change of heart, welcoming Delta just 20 months later.

"We travel a lot. It's not fair to bring this little human everywhere we go and deal with only adults," Dax shared. "We owe it to her to her give to her a playmate that travels with us everywhere. We love her enough to do something we don't really want to do, which is have a second."