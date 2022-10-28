Here’s When Fans Can Expect to See House of the Dragon Season 2

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

We won't be witnessing the Dance of the Dragons for quite some time.

After that epic season one finale, HBO is making sure House of the Dragon viewers aren't expecting a follow-up in the new year.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," the network's content chief Casey Bloys told Vulture Oct. 27. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

So, in the meantime, could Game of Thrones fans get to see the first season of Jon Snow's much-anticipated spinoff? According to Bloys, don't count on it, noting that we'll likely catch back up with Rhaenyra and Alicent before heading up to the Wall.

"I think probably the next thing would be season two [of House of the Dragon]," he said. "I try not to comment too much on development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George [R.R. Martin] is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."