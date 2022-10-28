Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Their Divorce

It's game over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, confirmed on Oct. 28 that they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
The news comes after weeks of split speculation. And while Tom and Gisele never directly addressed the mounting rumors, they broke their silence in a pair of statements posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Oct. 28.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the athlete wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
Tom and Gisele, who wed in February 2009, share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he welcomed during his past relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the seven-time Super Bowl champ added. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
Tom noted he and Gisele came to this decision "after much consideration" and made it clear it wasn't an easy one.
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
At the end of his message, Tom expressed the family's wish for "privacy and respect" as they "navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
In her statement, Gisele echoed Tom's sentiment of how they have "much gratitude" for their time together, reiterating that they will continue to work as a team to co-parent their kids.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote in her Instagram message. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
She also reflected on the time leading up to their split, explaining how they concluded that ending the marriage was the right move.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it, of course difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed to the time we had together and only wish Tom all the best always," the former runway model added. "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you, Gisele."