Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Their Divorce

Watch : Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen File for Divorce

It's game over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, confirmed on Oct. 28 that they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The news comes after weeks of split speculation. And while Tom and Gisele never directly addressed the mounting rumors, they broke their silence in a pair of statements posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Oct. 28.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the athlete wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Tom and Gisele, who wed in February 2009, share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he welcomed during his past relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the seven-time Super Bowl champ added. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."