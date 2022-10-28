Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Up: Revisit Their Relationship Touchdowns and Time Outs

Watch : Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially thrown in the towel.



The supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champ have filed for divorce after more than 13 years of marriage, the former couple confirmed in statements shared on Oct. 28. Their split comes more than three weeks after a source told E! News that both Tom and Gisele—who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, (Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan)—retained New-York based divorce attorneys amid rumors their relationship was heading for the end zone.

Although "there has always been a lot of love and passion between them," as the insider told E! News, "Now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

Their breakup also comes nearly one month after Gisele, 42, spoke out about wanting Tom, 45—who announced his return to football after sharing he would retire earlier this year—to step away from the sport for good.

"I have my concerns," she told Elle in an interview published on Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."