Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Childhood Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick on His 20th Birthday

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20-year-old on her hands.

The Hocus Pocus actress shared a carousel of throwback pictures of her and husband Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20th birthday.

"'It was 20 years ago today.' The plates shifted," she captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."

She added, "Happy birthday my son. I love you so."

In one of the photos, James was seen playing outside and in another, he was preparing to blow a candle out on a donut.

Not only did James receive the birthday love from his mom but he also was showered by her celebrity friends, including Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, who wrote, "Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday."