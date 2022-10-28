Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Childhood Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick on His 20th Birthday

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20-year-old on her hands.
The Hocus Pocus actress shared a carousel of throwback pictures of her and husband Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20th birthday.
"'It was 20 years ago today.' The plates shifted," she captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."
She added, "Happy birthday my son. I love you so."
In one of the photos, James was seen playing outside and in another, he was preparing to blow a candle out on a donut.
Not only did James receive the birthday love from his mom but he also was showered by her celebrity friends, including Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, who wrote, "Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday."
Actress Ali Wentworth commented, "Oh happy happy birthday to the great @jwbr0derick," while cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld added, "Happy Birthday JW! Love, love, love every member of our family. @jwbr0derick!"
Though Sarah and Matthew typically keep their son and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, out of the spotlight, back in June, James joined his dad for an event celebrating the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor's Haute Living cover.
The father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures alongside the front of the magazine in their suits and ties at the Zero Bond club in New York on June 13.
"[Spending] time with dear ones; to have time to spend with the people you love and who love you," Matthew said in his interview for the cover story, "that's the greatest luxury."