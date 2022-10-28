The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kristopher Brock

A year after Kaitlynn Carter gave birth to her and Kristopher Brock's first child, the Hills: New Beginnings star is expecting again. See her reveal the baby's sex below.

Watch: Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Let the sun illuminate these words: Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant.

On Oct. 27, The Hills: New Beginnings star shared that she and Kristopher Brock are expecting their second child together. In the sweet announcement photo, taken by Brock, Carter's baby bump can be seen front and center. The couple even revealed the sex, captioning their joint Instagram post, "baby girl." 

After sharing the pregnancy news, Carter and Brock received a flood of well-wishes from fans and friends, as well as her ex's mom, Linda Thompson, who commented, "Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother… I'm so happy for you!!"

Thompson, the mom of Carter's former partner Brody Jenner, added, "PS… You are such a fantastic mommy!"

Carter, 34, and Jenner, 39, broke up in Aug. 2019, just over a year after they had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. However, the duo has since confirmed they were never legally married. 

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Road to Romance and Breakup

After her split from Jenner, Carter began a romance with singer Miley Cyrus, though the stars called it quits two months later

The following year, in Dec. 2020, Carter confirmed her relationship with Brock. "I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," she revealed on iHeartRadio's Scrubbin' In podcast at the time. "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

Carter later announced her first pregnancy in June 2021 and gave birth to the couple's son three months later. "Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," Carter shared with fans at the time. "Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

