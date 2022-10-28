How 'Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Return to Music

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere

Pour it up because Rihanna is back!

The Fenty Beauty founder has made her long-awaited return to music after several years with the Oct. 28 release of "Lift Me Up," the lead single for the soundtrack of Marvel's highly anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to a press release, the single was written by Rihanna alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and the film's director, Ryan Coogler. It also serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa in several MCU movies, including 2018's Black Panther. Sadly, the actor died in August 2020 at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

"Lift me up / Hold me down," Rihanna sings on the opening of the moving ballad. "Keep me close / Safe and sound."

"Drowning in an endless sea / Take some time and stay with me," the lyrics continue. "Keep me in the strength of your arms / Keep me safe / Safe and sound."

Along with the release of the song, Rihanna also dropped a beautiful music video, showing her watching over a pair of kids.