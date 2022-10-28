The Top-Rated Screen-Free Toys Your Kids Will Actually Want To Play With

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are holiday shopping for some kids' gifts, it can be tough to avoid the items that encourage screen time. Of course, there are so many great things about technology, but finding some balance or taking some breaks from the screens can be a great thing sometimes. If you are looking to branch away from the tablets and video games this Christmas and Hanukkah, there are plenty of toys that are free of screen time.
If you are in need of some shopping inspiration, here are some top-rated toys that are educational, fun, affordable and screen-free.
Top-Rated Screen-Free Gifts for Kids
LEGO Creator 3in1 Mighty Dinosaurs Building Toy Set
Kids get three for the price of one with this LEGO set. You can transform this playset into a Pterodactyl, Triceratops, and T Rex toy. This set has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coodoo Upgraded Magnetic Blocks Tough Building Tiles STEM Toys for 3+ Years
These magnetic blocks are great educational resource for kids to develop problem-solving skills in addition to learning math and science concepts. They're suitable for ages three and up. This set has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
At first glance, this may look like a tablet, but it's actually a light up tracing pad. This set includes a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets, and blank sheets. The evenly lit surface makes tracing easy for kits and there are so many ways for budding artists to enjoy the pad. It comes in four colors and has 31,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set (24 pcs)
If you know a kid who loves caring for animals, this play veterinarian kit will give them so much to do. This set has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set- 100 Blocks in 4 Colors and 9 Shapes
This bundle has 100 wooden blocks in four different colors and nine shapes. Kids can have hours of fun playing with these blocks and ditching the screens. This toy has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SOAPEN Kids' Roll-On Hand Soap | As Seen on Shark Tank
Turn handwashing into a fun activity with these Soapens. Kids can even use them to color in the bathtub.
pigipigi Rainbow Scratch Paper Art - 109 Pcs Magic Scratch Off Craft Kit for Kids Color Drawing Note Pad Supply
This scratchpad proves that simplicity can be fun. Kids can create colorful masterpieces with ease.
Biranco Pop Beads, Jewelry Making Kit- 520 Pieces
Kids can create colorful jewelry with this 520-piece set.
ORIAN Princess Castle Playhouse Tent
Kids can use their imagination at home with this princess castle playhouse. It has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crayola Wooden Art Set, 80+ Pcs, Arts and Crafts for Kids 8+, Gifts
This is the ultimate present for the arts and crafts enthusiasts. It has 80 pieces, including colored pencils, watercolor pencils, sketch pencils, markers, watercolor paints, paint brushes, oil pastels, sketching paper, a sharpener, and an eraser. This bundle has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Monopoly Junior: Peppa Pig Edition Board Game
Peppa Pig fans will appreciate this Monopoly Junior game.
Melissa & Doug Created By Me! Paint & Decorate Your Own Wooden Magnets Craft Kit
Kids can paint these magnets and then use the magnets to display the rest of their artwork on the family fridge. This set has 2,600+ 5-star reviews.
