Max Greenfield Shares His Thoughts on a Potential New Girl Reboot

Max Greenfield isn't necessarily opposed to returning to a certain Los Angeles loft.

The New Girl actor revealed that he might take up the mantle of Winston Schmidt again, but under one condition.

"I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," Greenfield exclusively told E! News, "it would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."

Greenfield said he was hesitant toward the idea of a reboot given the effort that went into concluding the series.

"I thought Lisa Kudrow said something really insightful when they were doing the Friends reunion," Greenfield said, "which was the writers worked really hard on wrapping it all up in a way that was hopefully satisfying to the audience and satisfying to these characters."