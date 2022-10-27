The Crown Films Princess Diana’s Tragic Death in Paris

Watch : Dame Judi Dench SLAMS The Crown as "Cruelly Unjust"

The Crown is covering the devastating death of Princess Diana.

Production for the six and final season of The Crown—the drama inspired by the lives of the Royal family—is underway in Paris with the series filming near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel—the location of the fatal car crash that killed the princess (Elizabeth Debicki), her boyfriend Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and driver Henri Paul (Vic Cooper) on Aug. 31, 1997 after being followed by paparazzi.

The recreated scene shows production filming the route where the tragic accident happened, with pics of photographers on motorcycles surrounding the Mercedes-Benz.

However, Netflix will handle Diana's death delicately and in a statement to The Sun, the streaming service said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Covering all aspects of the British family has its hard moments, and this one in particular, the show has been apprehensive about.