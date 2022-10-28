Kane Brown Teases More New Music With Wife Katelyn After "Thank God" Success

Kane Brown wants to "Thank God" for his most heartfelt song to date.
Back in September, the country singer teamed up with his wife Katelyn Brown for their first duet. And while the pair has yet to perform their hit single on stage, they can't believe how fast the track has taken off.
"I think it's just because it's a true love story," Kane shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it's a beautiful song."
Married since October 2018, the couple shares daughters including Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 9 months. Their family bond is felt in the track, which has become Kane's fastest moving song on country radio.
"So, thank God, I get to wake up by your side / And thank God, your hand fits perfectly in mine," the couple sings. "And thank God, you loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and you do, and he knew / Thank God for giving me you."
With such a positive response to the song, Kane said he can't wait to create more hits with his wife.
"There will definitely be another song with us in the future," he teased. "We're gonna write another song and release it. We just want it to be better than this one."
Until then, the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards nominee is hitting the road for a few select shows across the country. While he won't confirm if Katelyn will take the stage in his next round of concerts, he promised there are "different opportunities that we're looking at."
He also is trying to squeeze in time to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. After becoming a fan of the game during his childhood, the 29-year-old was thrilled to be part of the star-studded commercial featuring Nicki Minaj.
"I'm super excited for this game to come out," he said. "It comes out on the 28th and I'll be on the road so then when I get home, I'm about to jump on and play. I get home probably two or three in the morning. I'm gonna play a couple hours when I get back."
But don't worry, it's the ladies in his house who are top priority, including his two daughters that are growing way too fast.
"I did always want to have a boy until I got my girls," he said. "And then now, they're my everything."