Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Watch : Katy Perry's WILD Outfits at Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry wants you to witness her infamous eye glitch.

As the "Teenage Dream" singer announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, titled Katy Perry: PLAY, she seemingly addressed one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health.

In the clip shared Oct. 23 on TikTok, Katy's right eye is seen closing on its own. When she touches her temple, the eye flutters open before closing again once more. The musician, clad in a colorful mini dress fashioned after aluminum soda bottles, appears unfazed as she grabs her microphone and tells the crowd to "make even more noise for my band."

Though fans speculated on social media that her eye closing was due to stress or lack of rest, Katy teased that it's all part of her show, writing in an Oct. 27 Instagram post, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!"