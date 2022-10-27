Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Blue Ivy accompanied her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z to the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 where she stunned in a matching blue suit set.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 27, 2022 8:38 PMTags
BeyoncéCeleb KidsBlue Ivy CarterCelebrities
Watch: Beyonce SLAMS Designer's Claim He Wasn't Paid

You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this. 

Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.

Blue's look also composed of patent black gloves and a crystal silver bag. For her glam, Blue leaned into the blue hues and wore a stunning blue winged eyeliner.

Her parents, on the other hand, looked just as posh with the "Renaissance" singer wearing a custom Gucci mermaid gown with stars embellished at the bust and pink gloves. Although Jay-Z let the women in his life have their moment, his look was just as great with a velvet black suit, a matching bow-tie, slacks and dress shoes.

In the family photo, the trio are joined by Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles as they all give their fiercest look at the camera.

The Grammy winner (no, not Beyoncé) has already proven herself to be fascinated by all things art and fashion.

photos
Beyoncé Celebrates 41st Birthday at Party With Kim Kardashian, Adele and More

At the event, Blue went viral for placing a bid of over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother, who organized the event, was wearing.

Unfortunately for Blue, she was out-bidded by the founder of Mielle Organics Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, whose winning bid was $105,000.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

2
Exclusive

Why Madisson Hausburg Isn’t Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey

3

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

The family's night out featured some other familiar A-listers, including Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Magic JohnsonAngela Bassett and Chloe and Halle Bailey and more.

She might just be 10 years old, but it should come as no surprise that Blue is already taking after her fashion-icon mom.

Trending Stories

1

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

2
Exclusive

Why Madisson Hausburg Isn’t Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey

3

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

4

Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are Married

5

Khloe Kardashian On Being Told to “Move on” From Tristan Thompson

Latest News

Why David Foster Doesn’t Regret Having a Baby at Age 71

Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Jenny Han's Book Cover

Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 Has a Release Date

Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Julia Fox Challenges Fall Fashion Norms With Bikini Bottoms Look

Girls5eva Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home: All the Details

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z