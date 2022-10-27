Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Being Told to “Move on” From Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian YELLS "Liar!" to Tristan at The Kardashians Premiere

Khloe Kardashian is protecting her heart, Bible.

The Good American founder recently reflected on the end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson—with whom she shares daughter, True, 4, and a baby boy—explaining what it's felt like to receive unsolicited advice on moving forward.

"When I said I'm learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to—they're like 'Okay, so move on,'" she explained during an Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I'm like 'No'. It's not that easy."

Khloe also noted that it's hard to undo the habits that develop when sharing your life with someone. "The repetition, the routine," The Kardashians star said. "When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did."

She added, "Any little thing I would share my life with him."