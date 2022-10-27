Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares Update on Her Pregnancy

Kelly Kay, who is pregnant with late Oregon Ducks player Spencer Webb's baby boy, shared a heartwarming message about her pregnancy.

Kelly Kay, the pregnant girlfriend of late University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, is in baby bliss.

As she prepares to welcome their baby boy, the influencer has reached a major and much-reassuring milestone in her pregnancy, sharing Oct. 26 on her Instagram Stories, "Feeling the lil kick flutters for the first time is the happiest I've been in awhile."

Spencer, a 22-year-old tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died July 13 after sustaining a head injury from an accidental fall down a steep hill. Just a few weeks later on Aug. 22, Kelly announced that she is expecting a child with the late athlete, writing on Instagram, "We created an angel before heaven gained one. All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

She added, "Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me."

Last month, Kelly paid tribute to Spencer when sharing that she is expecting a baby boy.

Instagram / Kelly Kay

"I know you picked him out to protect me," Kelly wrote on Instagram Sept. 30, alongside her sex reveal video. "He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy."

In the video, Kelly is standing on football field, wearing a jersey with Spencer's number 18 on it, as her friends dump what appears to be blue Gatorade on her to indicate a baby boy. "I love you both forever," Kelly added. "#babyspidey."

