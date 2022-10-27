Walmart Furniture Sale: Shop Hundreds of Dollars Off a $1300 Sofa & More Incredible Deals Starting at $29

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are always those furniture pieces that we love to eye but leave to linger in our carts. If you have one of those items you've had your eye on but haven't had the incentive to buy, consider this Walmart furniture sale your opportunity to do just that.

We're talking bar carts for $60, a $1,300 sleeper sofa for $450 and so many more perfect furniture and household items that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP. The deals last for a limited time, so you'll want to get to shopping right now.

Keep reading and shop some of the best furniture deals happening at Walmart right now.