"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli.
After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
She captioned the clip, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?"
However, some fans were impressed by Valerie's mention in the Friends alum's book, with one follower commenting, "That made me giggle.. I saw the Matthew story this morning! You left a impression girl!! Good on ya!" to which the actress replied with an emoji of a person embarrassingly peeking through their hands.
In Matthew's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which delves into his decades long addiction and recovery, the actor, 53, also shares details about his life in Hollywood, including the time he starred alongside Valerie in the 1990 movie Sydney.
In the book, Matthew notes his massive crush on the Hot in Cleveland actress and that he was having "elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead. (Valerie and Eddie, who share son Wolfgang, 31, were married from 1981 to 2007 and remained close until the Van Halen guitarist died in 2020.)
At one point, things heated up and according to the book, Matthew and Valerie had "a long, elaborate make-out session" while the rocker was passed out "not 10 feet away."
Matthew wrote that at the time, Valerie told him she had her own fantasies of a steamy make-out session with him. The 17 Again actor wrote, "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me."
However, the actress never mentioned what happened again which in turn ultimately left Matthew "devastated."
His dalliance with Valerie isn't the only romantic pursuit the Fools Rush In actor mentions in his book as he shares details of other Hollywood relationships, from his decision to break up with Julia Roberts in the mid-'90s to a hard hitting date with Cameron Diaz.