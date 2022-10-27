Faux Leather From $21: 10 Ways To Wear The Seasonal Staple That Won't Wear Out Your Wallet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The best part about faux leather? Well, everything. Sturdy yet lightweight and a closet mainstay that's perennially cool, faux leather can be dressed up, dressed down, and even used to accessorize. It's also easier to clean and maintain than traditional leather, and not to mention — much less expensive.
You may be thinking to yourself: I know imitation leather. I have the jackets. I have the boots. What else is there to know? The answer: So much. Potentially more than you ever realized!
From black dabs and details to colorful tanks and leggings, faux leather can be everything from an accent to the centerpiece of your ensemble. Plus, it looks really good when worn with other faux leather, which can't be said about just other material.
Here are 10 ways to wear faux leather that will keep you in style all season long. And of course, some of them are jackets. We couldn't resist.
Opening Ceremony Faux Leather Scrunchie
This scrunchie from Opening Ceremony is an effortless way to add a little punk rock to your 'do.
DKNY Faux Leather Pocket T-Shirt
The faux leather pocket adds some dressed-up detail to this everyday tee from DKNY.
N:Philanthropy Emma Faux Leather Mini Shorts
We all know the woes of leather pants, so here are faux leather shorts instead. They infuse any outfit with effortless style, and can be worn with or without tights, depending on your climate.
Drae Faux Leather Tank Top
The faux leather fabrication elevates this simple-yet-sexy tank.
Stolen Girlfriends Club Black Quint Beanie
Looking for just a dash? A faux leather accent tops this beanie designed for men — but made to be stolen from his collection.
Rachel Zoe Womens Faux Leather Sweater Vest
Add a little sass to your work wardrobe with this faux leather-accented longline vest from Rachel Zoe.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Liquid Legging
These "liquid leggings" from Avec Les Filles offer a body-hugging fit and a fashion-forward twist on a seasonal staple.
MM6 Maison Margiela Faux Leather Shorts
I scream, you scream, we all scream for "bike shorts and an oversized sweatshirt" season. And it's here! So why not swap out your classic cotton pair for something more likely to turn heads?
Chaser Drape Front Faux Leather Jacket
You didn't think I'd make it all the way through this list without mentioning jackets, did you? I like this one from Chaser for its smooth lines, draped front, and polished appeal.
White Mark Faux Leather Jacket
If you don't already have an embellished moto jacket, it's beyond time you got one. And if you have one? Why not go for two! They keep you warm while looking cool, and fit in at almost any function.
Stay stylish from head to toe with this list of must-have fall shoes from Schutz.