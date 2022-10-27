Harry Styles Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Bushy Beard and a Tail "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" Video

It's a music video that feels like a music video.
Harry Styles channeled all the Little Mermaid vibes in the video for his hit single "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," donning a crown, jewels and a giant squid-like tail.
The Oct. 27 music video follows the singer as a squid who is captured while out in the wild and brought into a fictional sushi restaurant called Gill's Lounge. As he sees chefs cut up fish all around him, Harry
hatches a plan to use his voice to keep him alive. Shortly after the chefs hear his angelic voice, they give him the VIP treatment, including manicures, face masks, massages and more to prepare him for his live performance at the restaurant.
Unfortunately, this squid tale does not seem to have a happy ending for the "Golden" singer as after he chokes on stage, it appears the chefs decided to chop him up anyway (RIP bearded mermaid Harry, we'll think of you forever) and turn him into a platter of sushi.
The wild concept music video is one fans surely never saw coming, but they're definitely eating it up (no pun intended).
One person tweeted, "gay squid in forced labor and then getting eaten is crazy we need a study on harry's brain."
Other fans are choosing to interpret a deeper meaning, with one tweet reading, "I want to write an essay on how the music for a sushi restaurant music video was an allegory for the entertainment industry and how if an artist falls short in their ability instead of giving them space to improve and do better, they're just destroyed instead."
Being as the song was inspired by an actual sushi restaurant, it should come as no surprise to fans that Harry would find a way to bring it back to where it all began.
"I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album," he told NPR back in May. "I was like, 'This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant.' And then I was like, that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant.'"