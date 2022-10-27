Why Law & Order: Organized Crime's Rick Gonzalez Calls Christopher Meloni His "Motivation"

Watch : Christopher Meloni Tells All About Split Drop on Law & Order Set

When Law & Order's Rick Gonzalez isn't busy "organizing crime" as Detective Bobby Reyes beside Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler, the super-fit co-stars keep busy by organizing their workout routines.

"I literally every day ask Chris, 'What did you work on today in the gym?'" Gonzalez exclusively told E! News. "And he'll smile and proceed to tell me, 'I did squats and I did front squats and I did lunges,' and he just gets so excited to talk about what he worked on."

Meloni, 61, has spent recent months making headlines for his physique, partaking in everything from a nude Peloton ad to embracing the "zaddy" moniker the Internet has bestowed upon him. Gonzalez sees it all as inspiration.

"He's my motivation, too," the actor noted. "I like working out, but not as much as he does!"

While Gonzalez's character Reyes may be a newbie on Stabler's Organized Crime task force, this isn't his first experience with the Law & Order franchise as he was a guest star on season one of SVU.