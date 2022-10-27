The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 7 Taglines Finally Revealed

Watch : Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors

These one-liners were worth the wait.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's seventh season is well underway, and now fans are finally getting to see the cast's much anticipated new taglines three weeks after the hit Bravo show's premiere. Until now, the episodes have opened simply with a "Previously On" package.

Co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Mia Thornton are bringing the fierceness and funny with all-new opening credits.

Ashley teases the "plot twist" that was her divorce from ex Michael Darby while Gizelle cheekily calls herself "petty" due to her tendency to always stir up drama. Then there's Candiace who plays up her shady "reads" in the best way.

Robyn pokes fun at her history of arriving to events late and Mia makes light of her own forgetfulness. As for Wendy, the doctor says she has "no time for mean" when it comes to her fellow RHOP ladies.

Finally, the Grand Dame Karen throws it back to the series' hilarious season six debate about one-wick candles vs. three-wick candles. Iconic.