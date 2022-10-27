See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022

By Paige Strout Oct 27, 2022 4:23 PMTags
MoviesTVMusicAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Plenty of famous faces are making their People's Choice Awards debut this year.

This year's fan favorites in movies, music, TV and more will be celebrated at the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6, and among this year's list are 35 first-time nominees—familiar stars and new—looking to take home their first PCAs win.

Several celebs from this year's biggest movies scored their first nominations, such as Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller for The Male Movie Star of 2022 and Elvis' Austin Butler for The Drama Movie Star of 2022. Keke Palmer racked up two nominations for the horror flick Nope, including The Female Movie Star of 2022 and The Drama Movie Star of 2022.

Like Palmer, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson earned two nominations for The Female TV Star of 2022 and The Comedy TV Star of 2022, and is joined in the latter category by Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney got her first PCAs nom for The Drama TV Star of 2022, and Oscar Isaac earned a nomination for The Male TV Star of 2022 for Moon Knight.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Winners

On the music side, every star in The New Artist of 2022 category scored their first PCAs nom, including Chlöe, Dove Cameron, Latto and more. And featured among The Competition Contestant of 2022 nominees are The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair and more first-timers.

Scroll below to check out all of 2022's first-time People's Choice Awards nominees and be sure to cast your vote on the official awards voting site now through Nov. 9.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Miles Teller

The Male Movie Star of 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Keke Palmer

The Female Movie Star of 2022 for Nope

The Drama Movie Star of 2022 for Nope

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Austin Butler

The Drama Movie Star of 2022 for Elvis

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

The Male TV Star of 2022 for Moon Knight

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

The Female TV Star of 2022 for Abbott Elementary

The Comedy TV Star of 2022 for Abbott Elementary

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

The Drama TV Star of 2022 for Euphoria

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Bowen Yang

The Comedy TV Star of 2022 for Saturday Night Live

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Chris Constantino/Bosco

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for RuPaul's Drag Race

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Gabby Windey

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for The Bachelorette

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Mayyas

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for America's Got Talent

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Noah Thompson

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for American Idol

ABC/Eric McCandless
Selma Blair

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for Dancing With the Stars

Michael Becker / FOX
Teyana Taylor

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for The Masked Singer

VH1
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill

The Competition Contestant of 2022 for RuPaul's Drag Race

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Måneskin

The Group of 2022

Gladys Vega/Getty Images
Chencho Corleone

The Song of 2022 for "Me Porto Bonito" - Bad Bunny X Chencho Corleone

Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock
Tems

The Song of 2022 for "Wait For U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Morgan Wallen

The Country Artist of 2022

Erick Fernando Quituizaca
Sebastián Yatra

The Latin Artist of 2022

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Chlöe

The New Artist of 2022

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron

The New Artist of 2022

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for NYFW ShopsLA presented by Afterpay
GAYLE

The New Artist of 2022

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Latto

The New Artist of 2022

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Lauren Spencer-Smith

The New Artist of 2022

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Muni Long

The New Artist of 2022

Prince Williams/ Getty Images
Saucy Santana

The New Artist of 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Steve Lacy

The New Artist of 2022

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tyga

The Collaboration Song of 2022 for "Freaky Deaky" - Tyga X Doja Cat

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brent Rivera

The Social Star of 2022

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For AZ Factory
Bella Poarch

The Social Star of 2022

photos
View More Photos From First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Madisson Hausburg Isn’t Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey

2

Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47

3

RHOBH: 8 Bombshells From Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Showdown

4

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Performance

5

Jonathan Van Ness Shares Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

Latest News

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Taglines Finally Revealed

Jonathan Van Ness Shares Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

See Which Stars Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022

Prue Leith Addresses Great British Bake Off’s Mexican Week

The Calling's Suspenseful First Trailer Will Have You Hooked

Exclusive

Siesta Key's Juliette Reveals Where She Stands With Kelsey

Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis