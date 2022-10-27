Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the latest on her cancer journey.
Two weeks after opening up about her stage II melanoma diagnosis, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum underwent surgery to remove the melanoma.
"Lots of questions about updates," Teddi wrote on Instagram Oct. 26. "Here is the truth; there isn't one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting."
Alongside photos from the Oct. 25 procedure, the reality star detailed what happened as well as what's to come.
"I had melanomas removed," she continued. "I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc.
Teddi hopes her experience will inspire others to be more proactive about their health. "I don't share this for sympathy," she continued. "I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."
Also getting her through this time: Her support system, including husband Edwin Arroyave and their kids Slate, 10, Cruz, 8, Dove, 2, and Isabella, 13.
"I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms," Teddi added. "I [heart emoji] you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer's a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course."
And while she told her followers she will do her best to answer questions, the 41-year-old is focusing on giving herself the space to heal.
"I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals," Teddi wrote. "Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad."
Earlier this month, Teddi—whose dad is rocker John Mellencamp—opened up about her diagnosis on Instagram.
"Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," she shared Oct. 11. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma."
It was a wakeup call for her—and now, she hopes you too. "Moral of this story: If a doctor says, 'Come in every 3 months,' please go in every 3 months," she wrote at the time. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently, a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."
As she concluded, "Love and protect the skin you're in."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).