Khloe Kardashian Says She’s “Done” Having Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Son With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is happy keeping up with her two kids.

The Good American CEO revealed that after welcoming her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson, she doesn't plan to have any more kids.

"I'm one of both and I think I'm good," she shared during her Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, referring to having both a boy and a girl. "Chapter's closed."

When host Kelly Clarkson asked her if she was "done" having kids, Khloe replied, "Yes, one of each."

Khloe, 38, then opened up about the "amazing" surrogacy journey she went through when expecting her son, who was born July 28, after carrying True herself in 2018. She credits her sister, Kim Kardashian, as her inspiration for trying the method.

"I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing that we have this," the reality star said. "My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy—she had two that she carried on her own and her last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable."