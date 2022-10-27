Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mom Naomi Judd

Watch : Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death

Ashley Judd is grieving her mother Naomi Judd's death one day at a time.

The Double Jeopardy actress revealed that she fractured her leg in a "freak accident" this past summer, just months after her mother died by suicide.

"It was what it was," she said Oct. 27 while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that's just what mine happened to look like."

Ashley, 54, said that her leg injury—a femoral condyle fracture—came less than two years after she injured it by tripping over a fallen tree during a hiking excursion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the time, she shattered her leg in four places, leading to a stressful rescue journey and a months-long recovery.