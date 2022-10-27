Prince Harry's Memoir Release Date and Title Revealed

Here's the tea on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.
Penguin Random House has announced that the Duke of Sussex's book is called Spare and that it will be released globally on Jan. 10, 2023.
Though Harry has not shared the inspiration behind the title, it appears to be a reference to the phrase the "heir and the spare."
The publishing company previously noted that the memoir covers Harry's life in the public eye from childhood to present day. This includes transporting readers back to Sept. 6, 1997, when the world watched Harry and his brother Prince William walk behind their mother Princess Diana's casket at her funeral.
"SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," a press release shared by Penguin Random House on Oct. 27 read. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."
"With its raw, unflinching honesty," the publisher continued, "SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self- examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
The memoir is set to be published in 16 languages. There will also be an audio edition read by Harry.
"Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere," the company's global CEO Markus Dohle said in the release. "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world."
Penguin Random House also noted Harry has used proceeds from Spare to donate $1,500,000 to Sentebale—an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 that supports children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS—as well as £300,000 to WellChild, an organization Harry has been patron of for 15 years that helps children and young people with serious health needs be cared for at home versus in hospital when possible.
The memoir was first announced in July 2021, with Penguin Random House noting the book will also cover Harry's public service, time in the military and happiness found in his family life with Meghan Markle and their two children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 16 months.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry, who along with Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, previously said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
He added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."