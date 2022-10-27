Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore matching ensembles for their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their baby boy. See the couple and more at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

Watch: Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'oMichael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.

For the outing, Rihanna donned a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue detailing, pairing the futuristic look with long beige gloves and pointed-toe heels. Her partner A$AP Rocky matched in a neutral oversized jacket and trousers, teamed with a black shirt.  

The premiere marks the couple's first red carpet moment since welcoming their baby boy in May.

Per Variety, RiRi's song will pay tribute to the movie's late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. She wrote the track—which drops Oct. 28, ahead of the movie's release on Nov. 11—with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and film director Ryan Coogler.

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

Keep reading to see Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more celebs at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Lupita Nyong'o
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Letitia Wright
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michael B. Jordan
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Michaela Coel
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Chlöe
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Lake Bell
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tyler Perry
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Zola Williams
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Dominique Fishback
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kathryn Newton
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Rihanna
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Caroline Wanga
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Sarah Finn
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jo Koy

