Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals She’s Going for the EGOT After Her Emmy Win

Sheryl Lee Ralph is just getting started.

The Abbott Elementary star won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Sept. 12 for her portrayal of Barbara Howard on the hit ABC comedy, becoming just the second Black actress in history to win the category.

As for how her win—and that iconic speech—have impacted her life, Sheryl said she's felt the powerful reverberations everywhere.

"It has changed everything," she exclusively told E! News. "People talk about the overnight of it all. I went to bed as Sheryl Lee Ralph. I woke up as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Emmy Award winner. Nobody stops saying it. I have traveled to different countries and people open their arms, they talk to me about what it meant when I won. They say to me how I moved them with my speech."

So, how do you follow that up?

"I'm producing a new play on Broadway called Ohio State Murders starring Audra McDonald," Sheryl said. "I've got an Emmy, so why not go for the EGOT?"

The EGOT club—entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award—currently has 17 members, including John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and, most recently, Jennifer Hudson.