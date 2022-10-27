Karamo Gets Emotional While Discussing His Son Jason’s Drug Overdose for First Time

Karamo opened up about a frightening moment as a parent.
The Queer Eye star revealed that his son Jason, 25, suffered from a drug overdose nearly two years ago—something Karamo has "never talked about publicly."
"Today, I'm going to be very vulnerable with you all," Karamo said in a preview clip for the Oct. 27 episode of Karamo. "Almost two years ago, I found my oldest son Jason, lying on the floor, dying from a drug overdose."
The 41-year-old continued with tears in his eyes, "And I was terrified. I was about to lose my son. I didn't know what to do. I was in shock."
Reflecting on the scary situation, Karamo shared with viewers, "For anybody else who's out there that's going through this stuff, there are people out there that want to help you."
As seen in the preview clip, Jason joins his dad for an interview during the episode, where he will discuss what he remembers about that day.
Karamo learned he was father to Jason when his son was 10-years-old, when Karamo received a subpoena for child support, per Parents.
"My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me," Karamo told the outlet, noting of the subpoena, "I was confused, sad, angry, and weirdly excited to be a dad, but felt lost nonetheless."
Karamo then took full custody of Jason and, after later learning of Jason's half-brother Chris, the TV personality took legal guardianship of him in 2011.
In fact, embracing his role as a father also affected his own experience with drugs and alcohol. The E! correspondent told the outlet his kids were a factor in him deciding to shake his "functioning addict" tendencies.
"It wasn't until I became a dad that I asked myself how would I feel if my son had the same relationship with drugs and alcohol as I did," Karamo told Parents. "I quit and have never looked back."
As for his approach to parenting, Karamo expressed the importance of listening in a 2021 interview with Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways.
"When it comes to my kids or when it comes to talking to other parents, I'm like, ‘You've got to allow people to tell you what they're experiencing.' Create the stage for people to let people in and to allow them to say, 'Hey, this is what I'm feeling,'" he said. "And then the second thing is to believe them."