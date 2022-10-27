90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Angela Accuses Michael of Lying About Instagram to "Get Into My Pants"

Michael and Angela might really be on the brink of a breakup.
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi continue to argue about Michael's Instagram use after Michael promised Angela he was going to delete his page.
"Last night Michael and I had sex because I thought our marriage was going to work out and he was all for taking his Instagram down," Angela says in confessional. "Come to find out, he lied to me. He told me what I wanted to hear just to get into my pants."
Angela admits that their relationship has been rocky since getting married in January 2020—but this was the worst moment of all.
"I have put up with a lot with Michael in the last two years," she says. "This is the lowest blow you can do to me. This is not the Michael that I married. This is not the Michael that I love. I don't know if I can handle it emotionally, even being the strong woman I am."
Michael, who has tried convincing Angela that he only wants to use his Instagram as a means of making money, admits that he screwed up.
"I know I lied while we were in bed together, but my intention was not to hurt Angela," he says in confessional. "I just want to calm her down so we can talk peacefully."
In an attempt to smooth things over, Michael arrives at Angela's room for a conversation—but she's not ready to have one.
"You can get your stuff," she tells him before he can even speak. "You can go home tonight, Michael."
After Michael pleads with her to "try to understand," a clearly-exhausted Angela sits down on the bed.
"It's not going to work out," Angela tells him. "You're going to find something else. I'm tired. I love you, but I'm tired. I fought for this relationship from the beginning."
As Michael inches closer to Angela, she screams, "Get the f--k back!" and tells Michael that he's "smothering" her.
The sneak peek ends with Michael and Angela in confessional together, as he further attempts to explain his dishonesty.
"Baby, it's a lie of love," he suggests. "Because I love you."
That's a new one!
Find out if Angela and Michael can make it work when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.