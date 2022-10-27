You’ll Be Totally Creeped Out by Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Decor Featuring Her Kids’ Hands

Watch : 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes

You got to hand it to Kim Kardashian for going all out for Halloween.

The 42-year-old transformed her home into a real life haunted mansion, complete with bone-chilling body parts from her famous family. In a video posted to her socials on Oct. 26, Kim gives her followers a quick tour, beginning with the outside which featured dozens of white zombie-like hands popping out from the grass.

The Kardashians star shared that the eerie appendages were her "favorite" decorations. She took molds of hands at a "molding party" she hosted for "everyone we know," including the four kids she shares with ex Kanye West: Psalm West, 3, Chicago West, 4, Saint West, 6, and North West, 9, who eagerly wanted to show off her hand in the clip. One hand even held a fake butcher knife, which Kim reveled to be her personal chef.

Kim also showed off her hand, pointing out that that mold was taken "when I had the nails on."