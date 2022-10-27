Gigi Hadid Suits Up In Royal Blue Menswear Look To Honor Tommy Hilfiger

Twinning with Tommy.
Gigi Hadid suited up alongside longtime friend and collaborator Tommy Hilfiger for the 2022 WWD Honors held on Oct. 25 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
For the stylish soirée, the supermodel wore a sharp ensemble by the fashion designer, which included a long, royal blue double-breasted velvet blazer over a with crisp, unbuttoned white dress shirt underneath and matching wide-leg pants. Gigi styled the sharp menswear look with dainty Or & Elle jewelry pieces and white pointed-toe pumps. For glam, she left her long platinum blonde locks down and wavy and kept her makeup soft and bronzy with a brown lip.
Over the years, Gigi has walked the runway for Tommy serval times during New York Fashion Week and the two collaborated on four Tommy x Gigi capsule collections. At the event, the Guest in Residence founder called designing with Tommy the "most meaningful experience of my life."
"The way that I saw myself grow in those four seasons, not a lot of people are given the chance or the trust in a brand," she said while presenting the designer with the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, per WWD. "Looking back at the person who designed my first collection to who designed my fourth collection, I got to learn so much because I was given a world of creativity and freedom and trust from Tommy, someone who I looked up to so much, that it made me believe in myself and see myself in those leadership positions.
She added, "In the times where I feel imposter syndrome I think back to learning from every season and tell myself ‘it will get better and you'll be more proud of yourself.' He taught me that and gave me that. It's priceless."
While Gigi showed up to the event solo, her appearance comes amid speculation she and Leonardo DiCaprio have been quietly dating. Romance rumors involving the runway star, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, began swirling over the summer after the two were spotted hanging out several times following Leo's split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.
Earlier this month, the duo were spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. At the time, a source close to Gigi exclusively told E! News that the model—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—was "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the runways.
"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the insider shared with E! News. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."
Added the source, "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."