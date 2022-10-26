See Avril Lavigne Get Her Hair Chopped Off While Sitting on Toilet Seat

Watch : Avril Lavigne GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

There was nothing complicated about Avril Lavigne's latest hair transformation.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer has rocked super-long tresses since she skyrocketed to fame in the early aughts. However, she kissed her signature style goodbye and unveiled a major haircut that went just a little past her shoulders.

Avril's new look comes courtesy of Yungblud, who chopped her hair off while she sat on a toilet. In an Instagram video shared on Oct. 25, Avril is telling someone off-camera that she needs a beer before she takes the plunge and debuts a new 'do.

"Let's do it, are you nervous?" Yungblud—who appeared to use fabric scissors to cut Avril's hair—asks her. But before she can answer, the deed is done.

"Omg bro!" she squealed, literally dropping her jaw as Yungblud showed her the thick clumps of hair he held in his hand.

All in all, Avril's chop was fuss-free. She later revealed the finished clean-cut lob on Oct. 26 to announce her and Yungblud's new single, "I'm a Mess."