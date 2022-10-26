Charli D’Amelio Is Getting Candid Over Heartbreak, Jealously and Moving On in Her Debut Single

We'd come listening to Charli D'Amelio's debut single if you asked us to.
The TikToker can now add singer to her multitude of talents, as the star released her first song "If You Ask Me To" following the season two finale of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show Oct. 26. Throughout the season, viewers can see Charli battling the decision of when to release her single—as to not step on older sister Dixie D'Amelio's toes. Now the 18-year-old is detailing her journey into music and why she felt it was the right time to release her art.
"I've always loved music and performing," she explained in a press release. "Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me."
Her music video shows "the journey of teenage heartbreak," per the press release. The video also touches on the "difficulties of watching someone move on and having to deal with all of the internal negative comparisons that come along with seeing someone you once loved with someone new."
Charli, who is now dating Landon Barker after her 2020 split from Chase Hudson, sings in the track, "But god she's so prеtty, and funny, and witty / I don't think that I stand a chance / And she's so f--king lucky 'cause all I'vе been wanting / Is you to be holding my hand."
So, what made her decide to finally release the piano ballad? Fans have one of Charli's biggest supporters to thank: her dad, Mark D'Amelio.
"With my dad's encouragement I got into the studio at the beginning of this year just to pursue singing as a hobby," Charli said. "With each writing and recording session my love for the process grew, and I became incredibly proud of the music we were making."
The dancer also revealed that this was one of the earliest songs written during her time in the studio and "quickly became a favorite," depicting young love and all the emotions that come along with it.
And Charli was certainly feeling the love after documenting her song's release on Instagram.
"My first single ever ‘if you ask me to' is out now on all streaming platforms!!!!" the reality star wrote Oct. 26. "i'm so excited and happy i get to share this with you all finally it was so fun to make and i really hope you like it."
Fellow singer Jordin Sparks wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BABY GIRL!!!", while Charli's Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas commented, "Let's Go CHARLS!!!!!"
And if you need us, we'll be blasting this single on repeat.