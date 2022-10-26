Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Get ready for a royally enthralling November on Netflix.

Next month, the streaming service will premiere the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown, which will focus on Princess Diana and now-King Charles III's imploding marriage—and the aftermath.

Taking on the roles this go ‘round? Elizabeth Debicki (replacing Emma Corrin) and Dominic West. Plus Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton makes her debut as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from predecessors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

In addition to new episodes of The Crown, the first two seasons of the '00s reality series Laguna Beach will also be available to stream, much to the delight of fans following along as stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti rewatch the show that shot them to superstardom.

And if you're looking for movie night, you're in luck: The Mask of Zorro and sequel The Legend of Zorro, Notting Hill, Think Like a Man and Training Day will all be available for your perfect night in on the couch.