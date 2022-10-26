La La Anthony Reveals What She Believes Really Led to the "Demise" of Her and Carmelo Anthony's Marriage

Watch : La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony thinks the Big Apple led to big problems in marriage with Carmelo Anthony.

A year after officially filing for divorce from her NBA star husband, the 40-year-old revealed what she believed contributed to the downfall of their union. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, La La said things began to shift when Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, bringing much more attention to the couple.

"When we lived here [in New York] under all of that, that's when things became complicated," she shared on the podcast's Oct. 26 episode. "Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."

She continued, "It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard. That's not the only reason things didn't work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing."