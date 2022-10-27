RHOBH: The Biggest Bombshells From Kathy Hilton's Reunion Showdown With Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion ended with a shocking confrontation between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna, a bombshell accusation from Erika Jayne and lots of tears. All the details.

It was the showdown Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting all season long for.

The three-part RHOBH season 12 reunion concluded on Oct. 26 with Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna coming face to face for the first time since the dramatic fallout of Kathy's alleged Aspen "meltdown."

Though Kathy apologized to sister Kyle Richards for allegedly bad-mouthing her, Kathy and Lisa had yet to settle their bitter feud and the tension was palpable through the TV screen.

Host Andy Cohen grilled both ladies about what really caused Kathy to lose her cool during the cast trip, what Kathy actually said about her sister and co-stars during the fit of rage and whether there's any hope for Kathy to repair her fractured relationship with Kyle.

Plus, Erika Jayne made a shocking accusation about Kathy that stunned her fellow Bravolebrities. When all was said and done, Kyle was so emotionally distraught and in tears, she could barely talk.

Read on for the eight biggest bombshells from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion finale.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Lisa Apologizes for Her Tequila Jab

While discussing Kathy's hurt feelings over Lisa ordering Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila in Aspen over the brand Kathy invests in Casa Del Sol, Lisa apologized for the supposed jab. "I've been very supportive of Kathy's tequila," she said of tasting the liquor several times on the show. "So the way that it played out, I'm sorry if it hurt Kathy's feelings. It was never my intention to do that."

Kyle however still felt like Kathy blamed her for not saying something to Lisa about tequila-gate. "What am I supposed to say to her? You're not allowed to order another tequila?" Kyle asked her sister. "So it was my fault like everything always f--king is."

Kyle, in tears, later added, "It's not fair to me the way I'm treated like that. It's not right."

john Tsiavis/Bravo
Kathy Revealed What Really Set Off Her "Meltdown"

Explaining what initially angered her during their night out at Aspen's Caribou Club, Kathy shared, "I'm thinking, 'Alright, I want everybody to have fun.' I go over to the DJ, he's got headphones, he's looking down. He doesn't see me, so I get frustrated."

Kathy added that she approached a manager and said, "‘If I gave you some money would you put some songs on for us, my friends and I, to dance?' He said, ‘No, no. It's way too busy in here. Not tonight.'"

But she said her repeated request "annoyed" the manager. "He looked at me and said, ‘Where are you from?'" she recounted. "I said L.A. He goes, ‘Then go back to L.A.' So I go, ‘We're out of here.'" 

Kathy confronted Kyle over the incident, which only made things worse.

"Kathy, it's the way you speak to me," Kyle said. "You didn't say, ‘This guy just hurt my feelings, I'm so embarrassed.' You said, ‘We're out of here.' Everybody saw. You looked at me like you're f--king leaving now...I'm an adult, you can't talk to me like that."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Erika Accuses Kathy of Using a Gay Slur

Erika explained her side of what happened that night in the club. "I see Kathy coming from the dance floor very upset," she recounted. "I say, 'Kathy, what's wrong?' She said, ‘The DJ's an old f—king f----t,' and walked off. That is what happened."

Kathy, however, denied using the gay slur. "I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster," she stated, adding that she would "never, ever" use that word.

"Nobody else heard that," Kathy continued, to which Erika replied, "No, you said it to me directly."

Still, Kathy maintained, "Anyone who knows me knows I don't talk like that."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Andy Reveals an HR Investigation Took Place

Andy shocked many of the RHOBH cast members when he revealed Bravo HR investigated the claim that Kathy allegedly used a slur. Ultimately, "it came down to she said, she said," he explained. "It was inconclusive."

Kyle seemingly sided with her sister. "I just want to be clear, I never heard that word said," she insisted. "I never heard that."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kathy Addresses Lisa's "Meltdown" Allegations

Lisa previously claimed this season that she heard Kathy make nasty comments about every one of their co-stars except Garcelle Beavais during her fit at Kyle's house. Kathy denied all of the name-calling—which included insults like "stupid," "useless" and "pieces of s--t."

Kathy did admit to saying, "I feel dismissed. I feel like Kyle hates me sometimes," to Lisa in the moment.

She also accused Lisa of agreeing with the comments she did make that night.

"Halfway through it do you recall saying, ‘I get it, I get it. You're preaching to the choir.' Do you remember those words?" Kathy inquired before adding, "Lisa, you are going to take a lie detector test."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Bully Comment

Kathy and Lisa's heated confrontation hit a climax when Kathy accused Lisa of trying to make her look bad to save her job on the show.

"You did it on camera because you're contract was coming up and you needed some drama because you fight with everybody," Kathy claimed. "You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, what you did to my sister [Kim Richards], you've had problems with everybody. With Camille Grammer, I mean the list can go on and on. And then saying you've been bullied? You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it. You're mean and you don't tell the truth."

Despite the blowup, Lisa agreed to let the meltdown drama go when asked by Andy what it would take to move on. "I let it go right here and now," Lisa said to the group. "I will absolve myself from it from this day forward. I guarantee you that. And I wish you only the best, I really do."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kyle Breaks Down

Kyle confronted her sister and Lisa over their beef and how it has affected her in a tearful moment. "I'm sorry, I have a lump in my throat and I can't talk right now," a sobbing Kyle stated before adding, "I feel very put in the middle of this whole situation. Obviously my sister's my sister. My feelings were very hurt. I feel like I always get the blame for things in my family like the thing at Kemo Sabe. I didn't f--king do anything and then when this whole thing came out it just made it worse and set us back. The only one it hurts is me, I'm the one who gets f--ked."

As the conversation was coming to a close, Kathy admitted her and Kyle's relationship is "not good" at the moment. Kyle added, "It spills into my kids and her kids, who I love a lot."

All in all, the siblings didn't seem to resolve much.

When Kyle stated, "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came," Kathy said "I don't know," dismissing a surprised Kyle, adding, "I don't want to talk about it."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A Somber Ending

Kyle confronted Kathy about her cold demeanor over the situation and asked why she was mad. Kathy answered, "Because you're acting like a martyr like it's just you and that's not fair to me."

Kyle, however, stood her ground. "I'm not acting like a martyr," she said. "I'm sorry that I'm emotional and I get upset about things."

While exiting the set, Kathy called the reunion confrontation a "nightmare" as Kyle sobbed on the couch. "I really can't sit here right now. I can't do a fake toast," an emotional Kyle said at the end of the episode, prompting Andy to comment, "Kyle's a wreck."

