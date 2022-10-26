See Dean McDermott Reunite With Ex Mary Jo Eustace in New Photo

Mary Jo Eustace and Dean McDermott, who is married to Tori Spelling, piqued the interest of their Instagram followers by sharing photos together more than 15 years after their divorce.

Watch: Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Beverly Hills, 9021-Oh?

Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace reunited for a pair of eyebrow-raising photos that feature the former couple, who were married from 1993 to 2006, posing together in coordinated black outfits.

In the snap Dean shared, the Due South actor stands with his arms crossed while Mary has her arm on his shoulder. He captioned the Oct. 25 post, "Reunited??? #Ex's&Uh-oh's."

Meanwhile, the What's for Dinner? host—who shares son Jack, 24, with Dean—posted a shot with her head resting on his shoulder. While Dean's wife Tori Spelling is nowhere to be found in the photos, Mary Jo gave her a shoutout in her caption, writing, "Reunited @imdeanmcdermott @torispelling #Ex's&Uh-Ohs!"

This is just the latest time Dean and Mary Jo, who split after the actor's 2005 affair with Tori, have reunited.

Back in 2019, Dean reflected on reuniting with this ex-wife—with whom he hadn't spoken in than three years—for their son's 21st birthday, sharing that Tori was involved in getting him and Mary Jo together to celebrate Jack.

"Through all this it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier," he recalled on a 2019 episode of his Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris podcast. "Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began."

Reflecting on the blended-family meet up, Mary Jo added that was a "whole new level of love" with Tori—who shares children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10 and Beau Dean, 5, with Dean.

"The first thing she said was, ‘I'll sit beside you' and she did," Mary Jo said of Tori during the podcast episode. "It was on, it was full game-on. Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time."

