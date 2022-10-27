Shop Amazon Fall Dresses Starting at $19 That Are Actually Cute & Trendy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the holiday season comes dinner parties, events and more that require some elevated outfits. Chances are, you're in the market for a new fall dress or two— and with these Amazon dress finds, you don't have to break the bank while adding to your wardrobe.
From knit sweater dresses to silky long-sleeve midi dresses, this list has some of the cutest and chicest fall dresses for everyday wear or a fancy night out. With these pieces that you can dress up and down, you'll be set to take on all that the holiday season is bringing your way.
The Drop Women's Jacob Silky Long Sleeve Modest Cut Out Midi
Midi dresses are undoubtedly the it dress of the fall, and you can get your fix of the trend from Amazon's The Drop. This silky long sleeve midi dress comes in three different sizes and has a cutout on the waistline for an added trendy look.
Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
If you need a dress you can dress up or down, this bodycon maxi dress in black is a great closet staple. Pair with a longline coat and some heels for a perfect outfit for a night out.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve Maxi Bodycon Dress
If you've already lined up your holiday parties, dinners and events for the season, you're going to need a few new dresses to add to your rotation. Check out this long sleeve bodycon dress with a ruched twisted not in various different colors for $38.
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Sweater weather applies to dresses, too. This Amazon pullover mini sweater dress would look great paired with some knee-high boot and an oversized jacket.
Verdusa Women's Plus Size V Neck Lantern Sleeve Midi Belted Bodycon Dress
This v-neck lantern sleeve belted midi dress comes in the most perfect autumnal wine color that would work great as an evening party dress. Pair with some embellished heels and your favorite bling for a totally chic ensemble.
EXLURA Women Tie Back Dress
This mini dress with long sleeves is super flattering and comes in different colors, like this emerald one that would look great paired with boots or heels.
Viottiset Women's V Neck Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap Midi Knit Sweater Dress
Knit sweaters are super trendy for the fall, and knit sweater dresses are all the more fun. This one from Amazon comes in so many different colors and a belted waist for an elevated take on the sweater dress.
ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress
This turtleneck long sleeve is a casual fall dress that comes in 21 different colors. Pair with some boots or loafers and legwarmers for a chic, casual and comfy look.
LILLUSORY Women's 2022 Fall Sweetheart Neck Bodycon Sweater Dress
This sweater dress is definitely being added to my cart. The sweetheart neckline and slit gives it a more elevated look that can be worn with your favorite flats or heels for a night out.
EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress
This puffer sleeve dress would look complete with some sheer tights and point-toe heels. You'll definitely be turning heads at your next holiday event!
Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
This printed maxi dress comes in so many colors and sizes with just a right amount of shimmering detail. Pair with some pumps or flats and your favorite jewelry for a chic evening look.
Lghxlxry Women's Casual Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Loose Knit Sweater Mini Dress
You can get this long sleeve off-the-shoulder loose knit sweater dress for just under $19 in so many different colors that are perfect for the fall.
BTFBM Women Casual Long Sleeve Ruched Wrap Dress
This Amazon ruched wrap dress is the perfect evening dress. Pair with some sheer nude tights and shimmering pumps for a show-stopping look.
Kaximil Women's Ribbed Casual Midi Dress Long Sleeve Bodycon Ruched Dress
This long-sleeve bodycon dress is perfect for the fall. It's only $24 and comes in various different colors, like this brown coffee shade.
Want to shop more trendy fall finds?