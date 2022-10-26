You'll Adore Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Relatable Coffee Run

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted going for a brief coffee run on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles amid the singer's 15-day concert series at the Kia Forum.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 26, 2022 9:06 PMTags
Olivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama

Instead of music for a sushi restaurant, Harry Styles recently enjoyed tunes for a coffee run.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and girlfriend Olivia Wilde stopped by Alfred Coffee for some refreshments on Oct. 25. The Don't Worry Darling director was photographed picking up food and iced drinks for two, while Harry waited in the car.

For the outing, Olivia sported a pink sweatshirt and sunglasses with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Harry matched her vibe with dark sunglasses of his own.

Their coffee break is one of the couple's recent sightings in L.A. as the One Direction alum is playing at the Kia Forum for 15 sold-out concerts from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15. While the musician has been hitting the stage at night, Harry and Olivia have stylishly stepped out in between concerts for date nights.

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

The duo's outings come after accusations from Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny regarding their 2020 breakup and the Booksmart director's romance with Harry, who she reportedly met while filming Don't Worry Darling. The nanny told the Daily Mail on Oct. 17 that the Ted Lasso star allegedly laid in front of Olivia's car after she made a "special salad dressing" for Harry.

The unnamed woman also accused Olivia of abandoning her dog to free up her time, which an animal rescue organization disputed on Oct. 22.

RIWE / LESE / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

2

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

3
Exclusive

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Love Is Blind Season 3 Breakups

Olivia and Jason—who share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6—issued a joint statement on Oct. 17 denying the nanny's claims, saying her recent accusations follow a "18 month long campaign" of harassment. They added, "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

BACKGRID

As for the fans who couldn't stop wondering about that special salad dressing, Olivia seemed to cheekily respond on her Instagram Story with an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, which contains instructions to a homemade recipe.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

2

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

3
Exclusive

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Love Is Blind Season 3 Breakups

4
Breaking

2022 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable on Set of New Wrestling Movie

Latest News

La La Anthony Reveals the "Demise" of Her & Carmelo Anthony's Marriage

Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable on Set of New Wrestling Movie

See Dean McDermott Reunite With Ex Mary Jo Eustace in New Photo

You'll Adore Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Relatable Coffee Run

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Video Edited Amid "Fat" Scene Criticism

All the Hairstyles Ariana Grande Has Said Thank U, Next To

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Officially Makes Her WWE Debut