Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Edited Following "Fat" Scene Criticism

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

It looks like Taylor Swift is taking action to address her "Anti-Hero" music video.

Just days after the release of the Midnights visuals, a scene in which the pop star steps onto a scale reading "fat" has disappeared on Apple Music, according to Variety. Instead, the music video on the platform now shows Taylor standing on the bathroom scale as her clone shakes her head in disappointment. (At publishing time, the YouTube version of the music video still includes the close-up shot of the scale to read "fat.")

Taylor has not publicly addressed the change, though the new version of the video comes amid backlash against the scale scene's portrayal of body image issues. "Taylor Swift's music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says 'fat,' is a s--ty way to describe her body image struggles," one Twitter user wrote on Oct. 21. "Fat people don't need to have it reiterated yet again that it's everyone's worst nightmare to look like us."

Meanwhile, a Huffington Post editorial published on Oct. 24 called out the use of the word "fat" in the scene. "Taylor Swift is not, and has never been, even remotely fat," the op-ed read. "But 'fat' isn't a bad word (to be clear, neither is skinny). It's a descriptive word society has turned into an insult."