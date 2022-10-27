Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment

During the Married at First Sight season finale on Oct. 26, one couple left the experts in tears after they professed their love for one another during Decision Day.

Sometimes, the experts just get it right.

During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.

The duo moved Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson to tears as they proclaimed their love for one another.

"I have nothing but love and respect for you," Lindy shared with her husband. "The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you…Being able to see you vulnerable, I just feel like I love you even more." 

But perhaps it was Miguel who truly won over the hearts of viewers as he read a special message for his wife. "I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked," he said. "I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you."

Married at First Sight Season 15 Couples

"A few pages into our joint story and I don't want to put this book down," Miguel continued. "As puzzle pieces, we don't just fit, we click. Let's continue to foster the love that we've been searching for and found in one another."

Kinetic Content/Lifetime

After sharing a kiss and popping a bottle of champagne, Miguel and Lindy proved to be another success story in the Married at First Sight franchise.

"That might be the best ‘I want to stay married' ever," Dr. Pepper said. "Our love tanks just filled up."

So how did the other San Diego, Calif., couples do on Decision Day? In case you missed the finale, keep scrolling to check in on the status of all the couples. And watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

