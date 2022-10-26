Randall Emmett’s Ex Wife Ambyr Childers Files for Restraining Order Against Him

Ambyr Childers is seeking a legal order of protection against her ex-husband Randall Emmett.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the You actress filed a request with a Los Angeles court for a domestic violence restraining order against the producer. According to her declaration, Childers—who shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with Emmett—submitted the order after receiving an email from him on Oct. 21 that she says included conversations between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia.
Childers alleged that in the correspondence, the pair discussed needing "real money" to "take this c--t out once and for all," which she believed was in reference to her. In her petition, the 34-year-old said that she fears Emmett "may retaliate against me based on his past behavior."
"It is unclear to me if Randy intentionally sent me this email conversation to intimidate me, or if he inadvertently included it," she stated in her petition. "But in either case, the threatening nature of the words cannot be ignored."
Childers, who was married to Emmett for eight years before their 2017 divorce, added, "I am terrified that in response to Randy's counsel asking Randy when he will get some ‘real money so ‘we can take this c--t out once and for all,' Randy's response was just that he didn't have ‘real money' at the moment to do whatever it is they think will take me out."
"It's the finality and desperation of those words that scare me the most," she continued. "I've gone over these words many times now, trying to find other interpretations for ‘take [me] out once and for all' beyond the most blunt and obvious."
According to the Los Angeles Times, Childers' request for an emergency temporary order was denied by a judge, with a hearing for the matter set for November.
A rep for Emmett responded to the claims in an Oct. 26 statement to E! News, sharing, "Randall is pleased the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request."
E! News has reached out to Childers' lawyer and Valencia for comment and has not heard back.