Stylist Law Roach Details His Sweet Bond With Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Texted Her After Making TIME 100 Next

Friends who slay together, stay together.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach revealed that his close pal Zendaya was the first person he contacted after he found out he was on the TIME100 Next list, which celebrates rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields.

"We are always rooting for each other and every milestone we make I think is about our relationship and our love," he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the event Oct. 25. "We are just so happy that we've become who we've become."

Law—who appears on the TIME100 Next list alongside Keke Palmer, SZA, Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and mor​e—said he was "so flattered" to be recognized.

"I think I live in a bubble where it's all about the work and my clients, so when it's me, I'm always just so shy about it," the 44-year-old continued. "I'm really humbled and I'm actually really, really grateful."