Why Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Isn't Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey After Son's Stillbirth

Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Talks Fertility Journey After Loss

Some people pray before bed. Madisson Hausburg has her own ritual.

Alongside her husband Ish Soto, the Siesta Key star ends each and every day taking her son's urn off the bookshelf and tucking him into bed.

"We haven't taken the crib down because it's too hard," Madisson shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "We put him in his crib and every morning, we take him out and that's our little ritual."

It's just one of the many ways the couple honors baby Elliot almost 10 months after Madisson delivered her son stillborn. With October marking Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the 28-year-old continues to use her voice to keep her son's memory alive while also reminding moms that they are never alone.

"Even as time goes on, people say, ‘Time heals everything.' Not really," Madisson shared. "I love him more every day. The further away it gets, the more I love him…Right now, all I want to do is talk about him."