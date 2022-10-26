Raise a Glass to Adele's "I Drink Wine" Music Video

Watch : Did Adele Get SECRETLY Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul?

Pop the cork it's time to drink wine with Adele.

Adele has just dropped the latest video from her album 30. "The 'I Drink Wine' video was the first one I shot for this album," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25. "And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"

We'll be soaking it up right alongside Adele.

The music video premiered on Oct. 26 and features the "Rolling in the Deep" singer floating down a river in an inner tube while wearing a gold sequin covered gown and holding a glass of wine which is magically refilled as she makes her way downstream.

She passes a well-dressed couple on the banks of the river, a mother and daughter lounging by the river and a group of handsome men. Synchronized swimmers surround Adele for the chorus.

By the end of the video, she's pushing the wine away and eventually tosses her own glass into the river with a sigh.

Although the singer, 34, revealed "I Drink Wine" is the first video she shot, it's obviously not the first one she released. She previously dropped the videos for "Easy On Me," "To Be Loved," "Hold On" and "Oh My God" off of her most recent album, which she released in Nov. 2021.