Selena Gomez Cancels Tonight Show Appearance After Testing Positive for COVID

Selena Gomez is taking some time off after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Hours before the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was scheduled to sit down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she informed her fans that she had to cancel. "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight," Gomez wrote in an Oct. 26 Instagram Story message alongside a photo of herself cuddled up on a couch. "I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there."

"Get updated on your boosters," the 30-year-old added. "I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Prior to her diagnosis, Gomez was set to appear on the late-night show to promote her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which will give fans a glimpse into her mental health journey over the years. "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness," a synopsis for the Apple TV+ doc states. "This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."