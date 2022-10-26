Melissa Villaseñor Shares the Reason She Decided to Leave Saturday Night Live

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

Melissa Villaseñor left Saturday Night Live on her own terms.

In September, it was announced that the comedian—who joined SNL in as a featured player in 2016 before being upgraded to main cast member in 2018—was leaving the famed sketch show.

At the time, it was not clear if Villaseñor had been fired or if she had made the choice herself. Now, she's setting the record straight.

"It was my decision," she told The Daily Beast Oct. 25. "I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and kind of play out in my head. At the end of the day, it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks."

The actress continued, "I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. And I was like, 'I don't want to be doing that to myself anymore.'"