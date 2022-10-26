Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson

Watch : Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson

Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?

While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson.

Once a picture of the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, appeared on the screen, Martha quickly raised her green flag and waved it.

"He's dated so many women," she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show Oct. 25. "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good. He's sort of cute. I know everybody loves him."

Martha noted that she and Pete have known each other since they met on the set of Comedy Central's Justin Bieber roast in 2015.

"He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember?" she asked Drew. "He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

She added, "He is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."