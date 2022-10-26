British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies on the Air

Tim Gough suffered a suspected heart attack while hosting his morning breakfast show on GenX Radio Suffolk. He was 55 years old.

The radio broadcasting world is mourning the loss of a veteran.

British radio host Tim Gough died Oct. 24 at age 55 while on air during his morning breakfast show. According to a news release from GenX Radio Suffolk, Gough suffered a suspected heart attack at 7:50 a.m. at his home in Lackford, Suffolk.

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," the release read. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk. The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

James Hazell, the Managing Director of GenX Radio Suffolk, described Gough as an experienced broadcaster of over four decades and said the radio station was "heart broken by the news" of his passing.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly," Hazell continued. "I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

Hazell noted that Gough had come out of retirement to host the morning radio show and "bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk."

Former colleague Stephen Foster, who had known Gough since the mid-1980s at Radio Orwell, said the late host's "big personality" shined through on air during the station's Saturday afternoon sports show, according to the BBC.

Foster told the outlet, "I'm so sad to hear of his sudden death which has robbed Suffolk of one of its nicest guys."

Gough, who went to work at various stations in the United Kingdom such as Smooth Radio Nottingham and Leicester Sound, took time to mentor others beginning in the industry.

BBC Radio's Gaynor Marshall told the BBC, "When I was at Smooth Radio Nottingham he took me under his wing." Calling the loss an "awful shock," Marshall added that he was a "super caring and all round lovely man."

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.

